Ankara [Turkey], April 16 (ANI): China's tactics of oppressing the Uyghur Muslims, who are fighting for freedom, appears to have rubbed off on Turkey as they are restricting the activities of East Turkestan, Yucel Tanay writes in Voice Against Autocracy.

According to the author, this was not the first time when Turkey banned the activities of East Turkestan. Earlier, during the period of the former Prime Minister Mesut Yilmaz, the government had banned the hanging of the Star-Crescent Sky Flag of East Turkestan.

Also Read | Dubai Fire: Kerala Couple Among Four Indians Out of 16 Dead in Al Ras Apartment Building Blaze.

The history of banning the activities of East Turkestan could be traced back to 1998 when Ecevit-Devlet Bahceli-Mesut Yilmaz became a coalition partner.

Earlier, it was Mesut Yilmaz, who officially banned the mention of the name of East Turkestan in Turkey and the hanging of the Star and Crescent Sky Flag of East Turkestan with the secret circular of the Prime Ministry dated 23 December 1998 and numbered 36.

Also Read | Sudan Clashes: Indian National Albert Augestine Dies in Khartoum After Being Hit by Stray Bullet Amid Fighting Between Paramilitary Group and Army.

During the Mesut Yilmaz rule, the activities of the associations and foundations established by the people of East Turkistan in Turkey were limited, reported Voice Against Autocracy.

When then Interior Minister Sadettin Tantan visited China and signed the "Cooperation Agreement Against Criminals", East Turkistanis were described as terrorists.

In May 2017, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed the "Extradition Agreement between the Republic of Turkey and the People's Republic of China" by the AKP government.

He announced that he had voted and accepted the "Extradition Agreement", which the Turkish Grand National Assembly had not yet ratified.

Even, the Uygur families, who were protesting for 17 days in front of the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul, stopped their actions after the Governorship of Istanbul stated that it would act as an intermediary for the acceptance of the petitions.

Uyghur Turk activist Abdulsukur Abdulbasit (Ihsan), who is trying to announce China's human rights violations and oppression to the world through various activities, is in custody.

According to Voice Against Autocracy, Uyghur activist Ihsan, whose family members were taken to concentration camps by the Chinese government because he came to Turkey, whose father was killed during interrogations by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and who has not heard from his mother for 4 years and continues to seek justice, was detained in a raid on his home on the night of 20 November.

Countries that respect civilized human rights accept that the Uyghur Turks were subjected to genocide in East Turkestan. The families of millions of East Turkestan people are in the Nazi camps in China. It is tragicomic to look for the finger of the CIA and Feton in the issue of Uyghur Turks, while the families of the East Turkestan camp victims ask China about the fate of their family, "Where is my family?"

The name of the Chinese-Maoist team, which is the voice of China in Turkey and markets China's lies in Turkey, is called "Lightness".

The Chinese Communist Party's use of harsh tactics and the method of concentration camps dates back to 2014. That year, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a 4-day visit to Urumqi, more than a year after he came to power and there was an incident on the last day of this visit.

As a result of China's pressure, Turkey's ban on the activities of the East Turkestan Turks and the pressure applied to the East Turkestan people based in Turkey pushed the Uyghur Muslims, who were fighting for freedom, to new searches. For the people of East Turkestan, who have been fighting against Chinese oppression for years in Turkey, the democratic countries of the West, the US, Canada and the Netherlands, have become a new door of hope. Filling the gap left by Turkey in the East Turkestan case, these countries opened their doors to these people, Voice Against Autocracy reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)