Ankara, Mar 15 (AP) Floods caused by torrential rains hit two provinces that were devastated by last month's earthquake, killing at least five people and increasing the misery for thousands who were left homeless, officials said on Wednesday.

At least five other people were reported missing.

One person was killed in the town of Tut in southeastern Adiyaman province, where surging waters swept away a container home where a group of earthquake survivors were living, Gov. Numan Hatipoglu said.

Four other people were killed by the floods in neighbouring Sanliurfa province, Gov. Salih Ayhan told HaberTurk television.

Television footage from Sanliurfa showed flood waters surging along a street and sweeping away cars as well as a man being rescued from an underpass.

Several people were evacuated from a drenched campsite in Sanliurfa where earthquake survivors were sheltering in tents. Patients were also evacuated from a hospital, HaberTurk reported.

Turkiye's disaster management agency said more than a dozen professional divers were involved in the rescue efforts in each of the two provinces.

The powerful earthquake struck parts of Turkiye and Syria on February 6, killing more than 52,000 people — the vast majority in Turkiye. More than 200,000 buildings in Turkiye either collapsed or were severely damaged. (AP)

