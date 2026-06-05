World News | Turkiye to Strengthen Cooperation in Defence Industry with Bangladesh, Says FM Hakan Fidan

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 5 (ANI): Turkiye will strengthen cooperation with Bangladesh in the defence industry, Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.

"There are steps we can take to enhance our cooperation in various fields, particularly in the defence industry. We thoroughly reviewed all these matters with my esteemed colleague, Hakan Fidan told the reporters in a joint news conference with Bangladesh Foreign Minister, Khalilur Rahman, after bilateral talks.

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Turkiye's Foreign Minister arrived in Dhaka on Thursday night on a two-day visit to Bangladesh. Bangladesh and Turkiye had a bilateral meeting this morning where two foreign ministers led their respective delegations.

Turkiye's foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, will also meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. Fidan will visit the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar later today.

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"Regional and global security, stability and peace in the region are fundamental priorities for Turkey's foreign policy. We are deeply concerned about regional conflicts escalating and spreading", he said.

"We welcome progress in talks between Iran and the US and hope for concrete results leading to lasting stability", Fidan added.

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister stressed the need to increase bilateral trade.

"Following the directives of the Prime Minister, we are discussing the possibility of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and, in the interim, a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to rapidly increase our trade volumes", Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said at the news conference. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)