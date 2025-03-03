Balochistan [Pakistan], March 3 (ANI): The disappearing spree continues in Pakistan's Balochistan province as twelve more individuals are reported missing, from the areas of Quetta, Nushki, Mashkay, and Winder.

The Balochistan Post reported, "The wave of enforced disappearances continues across Balochistan, with reports that Pakistani forces have forcibly disappeared twelve more individuals in the regions of Quetta, Nushki, Mashkay, and Winder. According to local sources, two brothers -- Adnan and Abrar Jamaldini, sons of Akbar Jamaldini -- were abducted from the Killi Jamaldini area of Nushki on the night of February 28. Their whereabouts remain unknown."

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: 74 Companies Lay Off 18,397 Employees This Year Amid Various Reasons, Meta and HP Lead.

The article highlighting the role of raids by the military added, "In Quetta, a student was reportedly taken into custody. In addition, nine individuals were forcibly disappeared during raids in various parts of Tehsil Mashkay in the Awaran district between 28 February and 1 March. The missing have been identified as Momin (son of Aslam), Kamran (son of Muhammad Alam), Meraj (son of Niyaz Muhammad), Zaheer (son of Niyaz Muhammad), Saif (son of Comrade Latif), Safdar (son of Inayat), Qamaruddin (son of Dostain), Washdil (son of Qadir Dad) and Dostain (son of Qadir Dad)".

"Another individual, Allah Bakhsh (son of Jumma Khan), was reportedly taken from the Winder area in the Lasbela district. Local sources said that he had moved from the Jhao region in Awaran to escape repeated military harassment", the article said.

Also Read | London Summit: UK PM Keir Starmer Announces New 1.6-Billion-Pound Deal for Ukraine To Buy Missiles After Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump Verbal Spat.

The article concluded that "These incidents come as the number of enforced disappearances in the region has sharply increased. Since January 2025, nearly 200 cases have been reported, with Baloch political parties warning of a 'dangerous increase' in abductions by Pakistani forces. Protests and sit-in demonstrations against enforced disappearances continue across Balochistan, with demonstrators blocking major routes including the Karachi-Quetta highway and staging protests in Quetta and other cities."

Protests and sit-in demonstrations continue to spread across Balochistan, with demonstrators blocking major routes, including the Karachi-Quetta highway. Residents of Quetta and other cities have been actively protesting, demanding justice and the immediate release of those forcibly disappeared.

The persistence of this issue continues to fuel widespread discontent, with many warning of the severe consequences of ongoing state repression in the region.

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan remain a critical human rights issue, with numerous individuals, particularly activists, journalists, and political leaders, being abducted by state forces or unidentified groups.

These disappearances are often linked to the Baloch nationalist movement, as people demand greater autonomy and rights.

Families of the disappeared face immense struggles for justice, while the government often denies involvement, exacerbating fears of further repression and violence. The situation has sparked widespread domestic and international condemnation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)