Washington [US], October 15 (ANI): New York Post's op-ed editor Sohrab Ahmari has revealed that Twitter is no longer allowing him to post stories that detail "corruption by a major-party presidential candidate, Biden".

Taking to Twitter, Ahmari said, "This is a Big Tech information coup. This is digital civil war. I, an editor at The New York Post, one of the nation's largest papers by circulation, can't post one of our own stories that detail corruption by a major-party presidential candidate, Biden."

Also Read | New Zealand General Election 2020: Facebook Takes Down Advance New Zealand Party’s Page For ‘Repeatedly Spreading Misinformation About COVID-19’ Just Ahead of Election.

On this, Twitter responded saying, "Your Tweet couldn't be sent because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful."

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported the Biden's presidential campaign rejecting the New York Post report about Joseph R Biden Jr. and his son Hunter that the nation's leading social media companies deemed so dubious that they limited access to the article on their platforms.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Hits Out at China, Says 'It Allowed COVID-19 to Spread Around World'.

"We have reviewed Joe Biden's official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place," Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, was quoted as saying.The New York Times further reported that it was hours after the Post published its article, Facebook said on Wednesday that it had decided to limit the distribution of the story on its platform so it could fact-check the claims.

Following the Twitter not allowing the New York Post's article on Biden, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter and said, "So terrible that Facebook and Twitter took down the story of "Smoking Gun" emails related to Sleepy Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in the @NYPost. It is only the beginning for them. There is nothing worse than a corrupt politician. REPEAL SECTION 230!!!"

In a subsequent tweet, he said, "Congratulations to the @nypost for having exposed the massive corruption surrounding Sleepy Joe Biden and our Country. He's always been a corrupt politician. Disgraceful!"

As only three weeks are left for the US Presidential election, Facebook's and Twitter's actions immediately provoked strong reactions from Republicans that the social media platforms were censoring them, an outcry that grew louder later on Wednesday when the Trump campaign said the personal account of the White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, had been locked because she had posted the New York Post story, The New York Times said.

Since last year, the Trump-led administration has focused on Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings, including his ties to a Ukrainian company, Burisma, during his father's tenure as vice president. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)