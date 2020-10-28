Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): Social networking site Twitter faced an outage on Wednesday with thousands of users, including in India, reporting issues with refreshing their newsfeed or posting new content on the website. The service, which went down at around 8 pm resumed after a short while.

Users predominantly in India, Malaysia and Indonesia were affected by the outage according to DownDetector, which had registered 2855 complaints by around 8.30 pm.

Users in India complained about the homepage being unable to load. The issue began around 8 pm. The social media website is not allowing users to refresh their feed. Issues are being reflected not only on the web version but also on the Twitter app for iPhone and Android.

DownDetector is a site that offers real-time status and outage information.

Instead of showing a fresh feed of tweets, a pop-up message appeared on the micro-blogging site: "Something went wrong, try again."

On October 16, the Twitter team had reported "some trouble with our internal systems" and said "No evidence of security breach or hack," after a massive outage.

Previously on October 1, A few hours after Twitter was reported to be down in several parts of the world, including India with the homepage refusing to load, the company said that they have "fixed" it now. Earlier

in July this year Twitter announced the strengthening of security measures during the investigation of the hacker attack, significantly restricting access to its internal systems.

Among the victims of the hack were former US Vice-President Joe Biden, Former President Barack Obama, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, billionaires Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and Warren Buffett, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, rapper Kanye West, many others. The hackers used the account to call on followers to send money to a bitcoin account. (ANI)

