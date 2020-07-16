California [US], July 16 (ANI): Following a massive hacker attack, which saw a number of high-profile accounts getting hacked, Twitter has said most accounts should be able to tweet again.

"Most accounts should be able to Tweet again. As we continue working on a fix, this functionality may come and go," Twitter Support tweeted.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," it said.

Earlier, it has halted ability for some accounts to send new tweets. "You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address the incident," Twitter Support had tweeted.

"We're continuing to limit the ability to Tweet, reset your password, and some other account functionalities while we look into this. Thanks for your patience," it added.

Twitter's verification system grants a blue checkmark to let users know that an "account of public interest is authentic."

A number of high profile Twitter accounts including that of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates and of Apple were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday by attackers to carry out what appeared to be a cryptocurrency scam.

The accounts, along with those of former President Barack Obama, Kanye West, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Mike Bloomberg, posted similar tweets soliciting donations via Bitcoin to their verified profiles on Wednesday.

"Feeling grateful doubling all payments sent to my BTC address! You send $1,000, I send back $2,000! Only doing this for the next 30 minutes," Elon Musk now-deleted tweet read. (ANI)

