Baghlan [Afghanistan], September 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Two pilots of the Afghan Air Force were killed as a result of a military helicopter crash on Thursday in Baghlan province, the Afghan Defense Ministry said.

"At around 4:30 pm today [12:00 GMT], an Air Force MD530 helicopter crashed in the Kaprak area of Pul-e-Khumri city in Baghlan province due to technical problems. Unfortunately, two pilots of the Afghan Air Force were killed in this incident," the statement said.

Defense Minister General Asadullah Khalid expressed condolences to the families of the deceased servicemen. (ANI/Sputnik)

