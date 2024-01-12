Tel Aviv [Israel], January 11 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said that two people in Gaza who were killed by its forces and alleged to be journalists were in fact senior-ranking terrorists from Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

This information was released after various Palestinian media networks made the false claim that the two men, Hamza al-Dahdoh and Matzapa Theria, who were killed during an attack carried out earlier this week in the Rafah area, were reporters.

The IDF said it has intelligence that proves the two took part in promoting terrorist operations against IDF forces, operating drones in a way that "created a real threat to our forces."

Matzapa Theria served as an operative in the terrorist organisation Hamass Gaza City Division.

Also, a document found by IDF forces in the Gaza Strip during the course of the war shows the organisational structure of all the operatives in Hamas' Al Qadsiya Battalion, in which the name Matzapa Theria is indicated along with his position in the organisation - deputy squad commander.

Hamza al-Dahdoh served in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation and carried out terrorist acts against the State of Israel.

In documents found by IDF forces in the Gaza Strip his name appears in a list of operatives in Islamic Jihad's electronic engineering unit.

It also appears in the documents that in the past, Dahdoh served as deputy commander of a platoon in the organization's Zeitoun battalion and was in charge of a section of Islamic Jihad's rocket unit when he was killed. (ANI/TPS)

