Kabul [Afghanistan], September 11 (ANI): Amid numerous occurrences of blasts in Afghanistan, two new explosions rocked western Kabul on Saturday.

According to local media, the blasts occurred in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood which houses the Hazara community in Kabul.

The first explosion reportedly took place at 6:45 in the evening in front of a crowded commercial market and later another bomb exploded at the Pul-e-Khushk bus stop, Khaama Press reported.

As per a statement by the Taliban's Ministry of Interior, the explosion was a result of sticky bombs placed on bicycles, leaving 3 civilians injured. The injured civilians were taken to close hospitals in the area immediately after the blast, Khaama Press reported citing sources.

The blasts come as the Shiite suburb area in the West of Kabul has been repeatedly targeted in the past years. Hundreds of Hazara civilians have been killed in numerous attacks and torture against the community has been on the excessive rise.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, blasts have become a new normal in the country. Recently a suicide blast occurred in front of the Russian embassy that killed more than 15 people, including two workers of the embassy.

The explosion came days after at least 20 people were killed in a blast that rocked a mosque in northwestern Afghanistan during Friday prayers.

In recent months, a number of blasts have been reported in the capital city of Kabul, claiming dozens of innocent lives. This series of blasts comes on the heels of one year of Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights. After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses.

Rights groups say that the Taliban's human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation. (ANI)

