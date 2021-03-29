Tokyo [Japan], March 29 (ANI): In yet another case of illegal intrusion by Beijing, two Chinese government vessels entered Japan's territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Monday morning.

Japan Coast Guard officials said that the vessels intruded into Japan's waters off Minamikojima Island around 4 am on Monday, NHK World reported, adding that Japanese officials are warning the ships to leave the waters.

As many as three Chinese government vessels were earlier seen navigating in the contiguous zone, just outside Japan's territorial waters, officials said.

The Japanese broadcaster reported that this is the 11th time this year that official Chinese vessels have entered Japan's territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands.

Japan controls the Senkaku Islands, however, China and Taiwan continue to claim them.

Tokyo maintains the islands are an inherent part of its territory as per history and international law. (ANI)

