World News | Two Decades of Global Impact: Moscow Kicks off Landmark BRICS 20th Anniversary Celebrations

Moscow [Russia], June 18 (ANI): The BRICS Anniversary Week commenced in Moscow on June 15, bringing together policymakers, academics, media professionals, and business leaders to reflect on the achievements and future direction of the grouping as it marks two decades of cooperation, as reported by TV BRICS.

The week-long programme is being organised by the TV BRICS International Media Network and the M. I. Rudomino All-Russia State Library for Foreign Literature at the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre. The event features a series of cultural, educational, and diplomatic engagements aimed at assessing BRICS' contributions in economic, humanitarian, and developmental spheres over the past 20 years.

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Speaking about the initiative, TV BRICS CEO and Editor-in-Chief Janna Tolstikova said the media centre continues to serve as an important platform for dialogue among experts from different countries. She noted that discussions held during the anniversary events would contribute to analytical and news content produced by TV BRICS partner media organisations, helping enrich the collective BRICS agenda with expert perspectives, research, and data.

The programme began with a discussion on literature and publishing in BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries. A key highlight of the week is the panel discussion titled "BRICS - 20 Years: Results, Achievements and Prospects for Cooperation", featuring representatives from government institutions, academia, civil society, and the business community across Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

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The session is expected to focus on BRICS' role in shaping the evolving global order, strengthening economic and humanitarian partnerships, promoting technological innovation, enhancing media cooperation, and expanding engagement with countries of the Global South.

Sameep Shastri, Chairman of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India, said the grouping has evolved significantly since its inception, transforming from a dialogue platform into an institution capable of creating practical mechanisms for cooperation. He highlighted the New Development Bank as a key example of BRICS' efforts to address the needs of developing nations.

Other events during the week include discussions on media cooperation, a diplomatic reception, and a lecture on BRICS' role in a multipolar world. The celebrations will conclude with a workshop on traditional Indian Madhubani painting led by artist Anjali Singh.

Chinese expert Wang Weipeng said BRICS has emerged as a major force promoting multilateralism, inclusive growth, and mutually beneficial cooperation, contributing significantly to the global economy and international relations. (ANI)

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