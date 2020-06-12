Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Two German Policemen Suspended for Harassing Homeless Man

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 05:22 PM IST
A+
A-
Berlin, Jun 12 (AP) Police in eastern Germany have suspended two officers who filmed themselves harassing a homeless man.

A 90-second video of Sunday's incident in Bad Belzig, southwest of Berlin, that was uploaded to social media, showed one of the officers shoving the inebriated man and trying to kick him.

Police in Brandenburg state said late Thursday that the two officers face a criminal investigation and disciplinary proceedings, and have been suspended from work.

The global debate about police conduct following the death of George Floyd in the United States has prompted scrutiny of several incidents in Germany, too. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

