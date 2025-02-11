Karachi, Feb 11 (PTI) Two Hindus have been gunned down and another injured when suspected militants targeted them in the Turbat area of Kech district of Balochistan province of Pakistan, police said on Tuesday.

Hari Lal and Moti Lal were killed in the gunfire while Shero Mal suffered injuries and was rushed to hospital during the attack on Monday evening, a senior police official confirmed.

Another man was also killed in the attack.

“Masked men riding on two motorcycles opened fire on the four persons near a house close to a market,” DIG Arsalan Khokar said.

“So far, no insurgent or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack, so it appears to be a targetted attack,” he said.

Another official said all three, well-off businessmen, could have fallen victim to some trade dispute.

Insurgent groups regularly target security forces, security installations, civilians and Chinese nationals working on projects in the restive Balochistan province but have rarely attacked members of the non-Muslim minority community.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the incident and ordered immediate arrests of those responsible.

In a separate incident in the Buleda area of the province, armed men opened fire on a man, identified as Muhammad Hayat, killing him on the spot. Police shifted the body to a local hospital.

