Lahore, Sep 25 (PTI) Two Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists, who were planning an attack on vital installations in Pakistan's Punjab province, have been arrested, police said on Friday.

The Daesh militants were picked up from Dera Ghazi Khan district, nearly 400 km from provincial capital Lahore, on Thursday, in an operation led by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

"The CTD team received credible information that two terrorists of a proscribed organisation ISIS were present in the limits of Police Station Darahma in DG Khan district. They had planned to attack vital installations there," officials said.

The accused were identified as Usman, alias Hanzla, and Azhar. Explosives and material to make an improvised explosive device were recovered. Investigation is on to ascertain the ISIS network in Punjab district.

The Pakistani government officially denies the presence of ISIS on its soil.

