Manila [Philippines], February 1 (ANI/Sputnik): A militant and a soldier were killed when armed clashes broke out in the province of Sulu, south of the Philippines, between the military and terrorists from the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), state media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Philippine News Agency, the clashes took place in Barangay Tugas, Patikul, while soldiers were heading to the port of Jolo, where they were attacked by ASG terrorists.

Also Read | Pakistan Launches Door-to-Door COVID-19 Vaccination Drive.

"We will remain relentless in our operations to finish off the ASG, and we will do our very best to bring peace in the region," Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, the Army's 11th Infantry Division commander said as quoted by the media.

Abu Sayyaf militant group, which is associated with the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia), was founded in the early 1990s. In February 2004, the group committed the largest terrorist act in the history of the Philippines, carrying out an explosion on a passenger ferry MV Superferry 14, killing 116 people. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Black History Month 2022: Know History, Theme And Significance of The Observance in February to Celebrate African-American History Month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)