Karachi, Jun 25 (PTI) Two people, including a policeman, were killed and eight others injured in a blast in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Saturday.

A police official said the blast had taken place near a police station in the Jacobabad area of the province.

Also Read | Pakistan: Tehreek-E-Taliban Warns Govt, Says Thier Fighters Will Wage Countrywide Jihad if Govt Does Not Fulfill Their Demands.

“Eight others were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital,” he said.

According to the initial police report, unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade in the area shortly after noon.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Signs Bipartisan Gun Safety Bill Into Law (Watch Video).

It is also reported that the police arrested a wanted militant, Muhammad Usman Talani, after the blast.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)