Islamabad [Pakistan], April 18 (ANI): Two persons were killed in Balochistan's Dera Bugti on Saturday evening in a tribal conflict, local media reported.

The deceased belong to two tribesmen of the Mithwani and Hamzani clans.

The incident occurred in the Kachhi Canal area in Sui tehsil, reported Dawn newspaper. Police confirmed, that the clash between the two clans, both belonging to the Kalpar Bugti tribe used automatic firearms aimed at each other which resulted in the killings, accompanied by two others being injured.

Once the police arrived at the scene, the bodies were transferred to the Sui hospital while the two injured tribesmen were taken in for treatment. (ANI)

