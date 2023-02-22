Beijing, Feb 22 (PTI) At least two people were killed and over 50 others lost contact after a vast portion of an outdoor opencast mine in China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region collapsed on Wednesday, local officials said.

The incident happened in Inner Mongolia autonomous region's Alshaa Left Banner and the authorities were at work to rescue those trapped inside.

A preliminary investigation showed that more than 50 people were trapped under the mine, state-run China Daily reported, quoting the emergency management authority in the league.

Eight people trapped were saved, among whom two showed absence of vital signs and six were sent to hospital, according to the publicity bureau.

The Inner Mongolian branch of the National Mine Safety Administration has initiated a first-level accident rescue initiative.

Eight rescue teams of 334 people, 129 vehicles for rescue, and nine safety production experts have arrived at the scene, the report said.

