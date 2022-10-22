Islamabad [Pakistan], October 22 (ANI): Two Pakistan police officials were killed in separate attacks in militancy-prone Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) province on Saturday.

Unidentified attackers killed a police constable stationed in the Turangzai Muftiabad area of Charsadda, The Express Tribune reported. The assailants managed to escape after the incident, the report added.

Another policeman was killed in indiscriminate firing at the Azam Warsak police station in South Waziristan.

The surge in attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat District has given rise to the fear that the presence of militants and violence is making a comeback after more than a decade.

Residents of Swat returned to the streets earlier this month against the wave of terrorism this week, triggered by the attack on a school van, killing the driver and injuring two children, the Dawn newspaper reported.

They demanded authorities clamp down on the increased militant activity in the region. In a report titled "Swat: The Valley of Doom", the Al Arabiya Post said, "Swat is strategically located in the Malakand division, forming a core around which the rest of the Malakand districts border with."

"If the militants are able to strengthen themselves in the region, it could affect the neighbouring countries as well," the report said.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's State Minister for Law Shahadat Hussain conceded that terror activities had witnessed a sharp increase.

The highest number of terror incidents in Pakistan this year was recorded in September, said an Islamabad-based think tank pointed to the resumption of attacks by the outlawed TTP.

The number of terror attacks increased in September compared to August this year, the Dawn said in an earlier report citing the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

September witnessed 42 militant attacks with an increase of 35 per cent compared to August. The Pakistani think tank also observed an increase of 106 per cent in violence in erstwhile Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). (ANI)

