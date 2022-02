Balochistan [Pakistan], February 7 (ANI): Two Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were injured in an explosion in Balochistan's Quetta on Monday, local media reported.

The explosion took place on Quetta's Sariab Road.

Also Read | Canada COVID-19 Protest: Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson Declares State of Emergency Over Anti-Govt Protests.

The FC personnel were on routine patrol in a village when the bomb -- fitted in a motorcycle on the side of the road -- was detonated remotely as they approached the site, Dawn newspaper reported citing the Frontier Corps spokesperson as saying.

The injured officials have been shifted to the FC hospital, said the spokesperson.

Also Read | Beijing Olympics 2022: Frustrated Athletes Left Complaining on Multiple Fronts Just Two Days After Start of Winter Games.

There has been an uptick in violence in Balochistan with several attacks and explosions reported since the start of the year.

At least 13 separatists were killed and seven security personnel, including an officer, killed during armed attacks on two security forces' camps in the province's Naushki and Panjgur districts last week, Dawn newspaper reported.

Last month, 17 people, including two policemen had been injured in a grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)