Damascus [Syria], July 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Two people were killed and 13 others injured in a terrorist attack in the Syrian city of Al-Suqaylabiyah on Sunday, Capt. First Rank Yevgeny Gerasimov, the deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, said.

"On July 24, militants of illegal armed groups committed a terrorist act using a handicraft unmanned aerial vehicle during the opening ceremony of the Hagia Sophia temple in the city of Al-Suqaylabiyah, Hama Governorate," a statement read.

As a result of the explosion, two people were killed and 13 others injured, Gerasimov added. (ANI/Sputnik)

