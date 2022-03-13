New York [US], March 13 (ANI): Two people were stabbed inside the New York City's Museum of Modern art on Saturday, American broadcaster CNN reported citing police officials.

While speaking at a news conference, John Miller, Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism, said that two employees were stabbed in the back, the collar bone and in the back of the neck and were rushed to Bellevue Hospital within minutes of the attack. They received immediate medical attention and are expected to survive.

"At approximately 4:15 this afternoon, an individual entered the museum, attempted to gain entrance presenting his membership card and was denied entrance because his membership had expired. His membership had expired as a result of two incidents involving disorderly conduct here at the museum on two separate dates in recent days," Miller was quoted as saying by CNN.

Miller further revealed that after being denied from entering the museum, the suspect became angry and then jumped over the reception desk and attacked two museum employees, stabbing them multiple times.

"The individual involved in this incident is known to us and we are endeavouring to locate this person right now," according to CNN citing Miller.

The city's mayor, Eric Adams was briefed about the incident and he applauded the efforts of the police. Taking to Twitter, he said, "I've been briefed on the incident at the @MuseumModernArt. We can report that the two victims are being taken care of at Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries. We're grateful for the quick work of our first responders."

"Please continue to avoid the area while police continue their investigation and if you have any information, please contact the NYPD immediately. Public safety is our top priority. Today's incident is a reminder that this work affects every community," Adam tweeted. (ANI)

