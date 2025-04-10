Tel Aviv [Israel], April 10 (ANI/TPS): The Lod Central District Court today imposed an unprecedented sentence of mandatory life imprisonment plus 60 years on the two terrorists who carried out a combined attack in Ra'anana in January 2024, in which the late Edna Bluestein was run over to death at the bus stop and many others were injured, some very seriously.

The two also planned two additional attempted attacks that did not come to fruition - one against civilians and security forces in Judea and Samaria and the other against the IDF's Arabic-language spokesman, Lt. Col. Avichai Edrei. The court also ordered the defendants to pay significant compensation to the families of the victims of the crime, in a total amount of approximately two million Shekels (USD 531,000).

The court noted in its verdict that the defendants acted out of deep hostility to the State of Israel and Jews everywhere, and out of a desire to take part in Hamas' war against Israel. (ANI/TPS)

