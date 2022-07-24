Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Two youths were killed after falling off a cliff while taking a selfie in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat district, according to local media.

Citing police statement, Dawn newspaper reported that three friends were visiting a scenic waterfall in Alidad Jahangir village here in the district.

"Sanaullah, 27, was taking a selfie standing on a cliff near the waterfall when he slipped. His friend, Adnan, 22, tried to save him, but both of them fell from about a 200-foot height into the pond at the bottom of the waterfall, and died on the spot," SHO Ghaligey police station Habib Sayed said, adding their third friend, Umar, rushed to the nearby village and informed locals about the incident.

Last week, at least 26 people were confirmed dead and 27 others reported missing after a boat carrying over 100 wedding guests capsized in the Indus River near Machke.

The accident took place on July 18 when a wedding party was returning to Machke from Khrore village in two boats.

"One of the boats was overloaded and capsized after one of the planks in its hull fell apart, mostly women and children of the family drowned as only the men were rescued in the initial efforts," a cousin of the groom said.

Around eight members of a single family belonging to the Solangi clan drowned in the accident along with their relatives, the Dawn reported.

The bodies of the deceased were laid down in the ancestral graveyards in their native village Hussain Bakhsh Solangi near Machke in Sindh. Clan chief Sardar Abbas Khan Solangi attended the funeral prayers for the 26 people including two children and a woman whose bodies were fished out from the river.

Solangi demanded compensation from Sindh and Punjab (where the incident took place) governments as he blamed them for failure to construct bridges in the area forcing people to use worn-out wooden boats to cross the river.

Rahim Yar Khan's deputy commissioner said that a contingent of 18 Pakistan Army divers from Mangla also arrived in Rahim Yar Khan to take part in the rescue operation, the Dawn reported.Dozens remained missing despite the passage of over a day after the capsizing incident, and their relatives waited on the banks of the Indus with hopes for the success of the rescue operation launched to retrieve the remaining bodies. (ANI)

