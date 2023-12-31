Dubai [UAE], December 30 (ANI/WAM): The 1 Billion Followers Summit has unveiled its strategic partners for its second edition, with support from Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, Dubai Municipality and Emirates Airline, the summit's Official Carrier.

These partnerships reflect the alignment and integration of government and big-business to support creativity while promoting the UAE's position as a global hub for talent and innovation-driven economic sectors.

Scheduled for 10-11 January 2024, the summit, organised by the "New Media Academy", stands as the globe's premier platform where content creators and industry experts from diverse fields can engage in discussions addressing industry challenges, delving into trends, and recognising the sector's impactful contributions to the socio-economic landscape.

The second edition of the summit will be held at the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, convening 7000 expected visitors, including 3000+ content creators and creative influencers, as well as 190+ speakers.

Alia Al Hammadi, CEO of the New Media Academy, underscored the 1 Billion Followers Summit's commitment to broadening partnerships and relationships to fulfil its objectives. These goals are geared towards supporting the content creation industry, imparting knowledge and expertise to enthusiasts in this sector, as well as encouraging growth that contributes to the expanding creative and digital economy.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, highlighted that the Chamber's support for the 1 Billion Followers Summit reflects continuous efforts to cultivate an optimal environment for the growth of creative industries leveraging advanced digital infrastructure. He affirmed Dubai's global digital competitiveness as a key destination for attracting talent and fostering innovation in the content industry.

Al Gergawi added, "The digital economy is the future, and our dedicated work aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as a global capital for the digital economy. The '1 Billion Followers Summit' contributes to these efforts, enhancing the emirate's stance as a global hub for creative industries."

Ahmad Al Zarouni, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, underscored Dubai's commitment to providing versatile spaces for diverse events, particularly those with a creative flair. Highlighting the symbolic importance of the 'Dubai Frame' as a gateway for talent, Al Zarouni expressed enthusiasm for collaborations, echoing a shared dedication to the UAE's strategy as a global hub for diverse talents.

This year's summit will build upon the success of its first edition, which featured 75+ speakers, 6,500+ attendees, and 40+ sessions and workshops. The 2024 edition is expected to go even bigger and better, hosting 190+ speakers in expert-led sessions, keynotes and speeches, fireside chats, debates, and workshops.(ANI/WAM)

