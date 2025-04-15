Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 15 (ANI/WAM): The second edition of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) opened today at the ADNEC Centre - Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Running until 17th April, the event is expected to draw over 15,000 participants and 325 exhibitors, continuing to serve as a dynamic platform for researchers, innovators and investors to share insights, forge partnerships and address pressing healthcare challenges.

Also Read | Earthquake in Tibet: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Richter Scale Jolts Region, No Casualties Reported.

This year's programme focuses on four thematic pillars, including Health Longevity and Personalised Precision Medicine: Personalising the Future of Medicine; Health System Resilience and Sustainability: Crafting Future-Ready Frameworks; Digital Health and AI: Revolutionising Care Through Technology; and Investment in Health and Life Sciences: Driving Global Innovation Forward. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)