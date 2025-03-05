Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 5 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department organised an international forum titled "Developing National Industry, Protecting Consumer Rights, and Combating Commercial Fraud."

The forum aimed to highlight legislative mechanisms and legal frameworks that support the national economy, enhance local industry, and protect consumers from fraud.

The forum reflects the department's commitment to economic sustainability and consumer protection. It also aligns with efforts to establish a pioneering judicial system that addresses challenges and provides innovative solutions, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's global competitiveness and investment appeal.

Discussions focused on the role of national legislation, particularly Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2023 on Combating Commercial Fraud and Federal Law No. 15 of 2020 on Consumer Protection, as a comprehensive legal framework promoting sustainable development.

With over 300 legal experts and professionals in attendance, the forum underscored the importance of aligning national legislation with international agreements to ensure comprehensive consumer protection. It explored judicial oversight in regulating markets, preventing illegal practices, enforcing administrative and criminal penalties, and strengthening national industries.

Key topics included the role of digital technology and artificial intelligence in monitoring counterfeit products, ensuring compliance with health and environmental standards, and enhancing international cooperation to combat commercial fraud.

Participants recommended tightening administrative sanctions on violators, establishing specialised quality control centres, adopting digital solutions to monitor supply chains, and expanding consumer awareness campaigns to help identify counterfeit goods. (ANI/WAM)

