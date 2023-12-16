Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Ajman [UAE], December 16 (ANI/WAM): The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), led by Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General, successfully conducted a strategic roadshow in Egypt from December 13 to 14.

This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing collaboration between Ajman and Egypt, with a primary focus on fortifying tourism ties and fostering mutual relations within the sector.

Also Read | Western Officials Warn Ukraine Is 'Certain To Fail to Russia if US Aid Package Fails To Reach'.

In an impactful endeavour, ADTD solidified three major memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with renowned Egyptian tourism companies, reinforcing their commitment to seeking support for tourism development in the region.

The agreements were formalised with Travco Egypt, Travista Egypt, and Heliopolis Express Tours Egypt, all prominent entities in the Egyptian tourism industry.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Administration Urges Israeli Government To End Large Scale Ground Invasion in Gaza.

Alhashmi formally signed a memorandum of understanding with Travco Egypt, a premier tourism company.

The focus of this collaboration is to strengthen cooperation and coordination in the fields of tourism, hospitality, and marketing, with special emphasis on hotel reservations and promoting tourist attractions in Ajman.

Simultaneously, the department entered into a memorandum of understanding with Travista Egypt, a trailblazer in tourism and international destination marketing within the Egyptian market.

This memorandum aligns with strategies for hotel bookings and the promotion of tourist attractions in Ajman, highlighting their unique features.

In a separate context, the partnership with Heliopolis Express Tourism, Egypt, specialising in international tourism, aims to bolster the global presence of the emirate of Ajman.

The joint effort seeks to attract travellers worldwide, enhance the visitor experience, and promote Ajman's cultural landmarks, setting the stage for robust future collaboration.

In his statement, Alhashmi said, "This collaboration marks a new era in the partnership between Ajman and Egypt, solidifying our mutual relations. We are dedicated to promoting tourism, fostering cultural exchange, and building enduring connections. We eagerly anticipate the promising prospects that these memoranda hold and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship."

Alhashmi underscored the Ajman Department of Tourism Development's commitment to achieving sustainable development in the tourism sector, emphasising the ambition to elevate Ajman as a primary international tourist destination.

This commitment is evidenced through comprehensive projects spanning entertainment, events, and hospitality, with a strategic focus on enhancing the unique tourism components that distinguish the emirate of Ajman.

These initiatives align with a broader vision to position Ajman prominently on the global tourism stage.

Consequently, ADTD integrates introductory roadshows into its programmes, aiming to showcase Ajman globally and bolster its standing on the international stage. Additionally, efforts are directed towards increasing demand from Egyptian tourists by raising awareness about the significance of Ajman and its rich cultural and tourism diversity.

The department remains dedicated to strengthening relationships with key partners in the tourism sector and fostering strategic partnerships to augment these endeavours. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)