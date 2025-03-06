Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): UAE's Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, visited Himachal Pradesh to strengthen bilateral ties and explore investment and trade opportunities.

In a significant announcement, he said that the "UAE is eager to explore" avenues towards a 'Tourist Townships' investment initiative to support development in key Himachali cities such as Kullu and Dharamsala, along with enhancing aviation connectivity to ensure that Himachal Pradesh is well integrated into regional and global trade and tourism networks.

Also Read | Pakistan IED Blast: 4 Killed, 5 Others Injured in Explosion in Balochistan's Market.

During the visit, Ambassador Alshaali met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and held discussions centred on opportunities for the UAE and Himachal Pradesh to cooperate in a range of important economic and investment sectors, including eco-tourism, infrastructure development, green energy, hospitality, aviation, education, and agriculture.

"Himachal Pradesh's natural beauty and rich cultural heritage offer immense potential for sustainable development and tourism. My discussions with Hon. Chief Minister Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening our ties in these and other key sectors. In particular, the UAE is eager to explore a major 'Tourist Townships' investment initiative to support development in the key destinations of Kullu, Dharamshala, and Bir, while also enhancing aviation connectivity to ensure the state is better integrated into regional and global trade and tourism networks," Ambassador Alshaali said as quoted by the official statement.

Also Read | US: Divided Supreme Court Rejects Trump Administration's Request To Keep Billions in Foreign Aid Frozen.

The official statement also noted that the discussions between the two sides also focused on opportunities for Himachal Pradesh to leverage the significant opportunities that exist within the broader UAE-India bilateral partnership. Most notably, key agreements such as the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) have the potential to spur growth in key Himachal Pradesh economic sectors, including agricultural products, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals.

The statement highlighted that the UAE is India's second-largest export destination, third-largest trading partner, and fourth-largest investor. Total trade between the two countries reached USD 83.7 billion in the 2023-2024 financial year. Recent years have witnessed a strengthening of ties between the UAE and India, underpinned by frequent high-level visits and a shared vision to promote mutual prosperity and inclusive growth. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)