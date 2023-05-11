Oslo [Norway], May 11 (ANI/WAM): Fatima Khamis Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway, met with Espen Barth, Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment, at the Ministry of Climate and Environment.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Norway in all fields.

The two sides discussed the importance of enhancing joint action to address climate change, particularly as the UAE is committed to supporting global climate action by hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this November at Dubai Expo City.

The need to improve efforts and international cooperation to achieve the desired goals of COP28 was discussed, as the conference will focus on implementing climate commitments and pledges, working together to take concrete action, finding solutions that contribute to overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities to ensure a sustainable future for current and future generations. (ANI/WAM)

