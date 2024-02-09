Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 9 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received Ivan Faiq Jabro, Minister of Immigration and Displacement in Iraq, in his palace on Thursday.

Sheikh Nahyan extended a warm welcome to the Iraqi Minister and discussed with her regional and international issues of mutual concern. Discussions centred on enhancing the robust strategic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Iraq, aiming to advance shared interests.

In his remarks, Sheikh Nahyan underscored the UAE's steadfast commitment to fortifying ties with nations worldwide, rooted in principles of coexistence, dialogue, peace, and human solidarity across societies and peoples. Such efforts, he stressed, are pivotal in fostering global stability and prosperity.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and Iraq, reinforced by collaborative endeavours across various domains, thereby achieving prosperity and development aspirations for both nations.

Minister Ivan reiterated Iraq's commitment to deepening cooperation with the UAE for mutual benefit. She lauded the UAE's initiatives in advancing peace, tolerance, and global coexistence, which serve to advance principle of human fraternity. (ANI/WAM)

