Dubai [UAE], April 2 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Athletics Federation announced the list of participants in the first Gulf Youth Games, scheduled from April 16 to next May 2.

The list consists of 46 male and female players: Fadel Muhammad, Khaled Muallem, Ibrahim Almas, Saif Issa, Muhammad Al-Musabi, Naji Obaid, Ahmed Ali, Ali Adnan, Khaled Khamis, Hassan Talib, Nawaf Hassan, Youssef Muhammad, Maktoum Amin, and Salem Youssef. Ahmed Al-Kaabi, Hamdan Al-Muqbali, Hamad Al-Shuwaihi, Salem Al-Muqbali, Muhammad Al-Dahmani, Hamdan Al-Dabani, Hamad Saleh, Salem Abdullah, Rashid Hisham, and Suleiman Abdul Rahman.

The players also include: Juri Hussein, Aisha Omar, Sarah Khalifa, Shouq Al Balushi, Hessa Al Mazmi, Maitha Ahmed, Mahira Al Ketbi, Shouq Hashem, Salma Al Marri, Al Yazia Al Dhahouri, Al Yazia Tariq, Laboud Al Sinani, Wadima Al Dhaheri, Malak Saeed, Sarah Saeed, and Mahra. Al Khazraji, Sheikha Al Sharqi, Haya Al Shamsi, Maryam Al Farsi, Reem Youssef, Asayel Al Naqbi, and Maryam Karim.

Ali Hassan Ghazwan, Chairman of the National Teams and Referees Committee, confirmed the continued preparation of male and female players through the current camp in Dubai, with great response to the coaches' programs, reaching the best levels of readiness required under the directives of His Excellency Major General Dr. Muhammad Al-Murr, President of the Federation.

He thanked Al-Wasl Al-Nasr Club and the Dubai Police Officers Club for hosting various training sessions for the national team during the current period, and providing all the requirements that enhance their success in raising the level of technical and physical preparedness for male and female players. (ANI/WAM)

