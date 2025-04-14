Dubai [UAE], April 14 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Interior, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "Today, I chaired the Cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where we made key decisions to advance legislative processes. We approved the establishment of the Regulatory Intelligence Office within the Cabinet. This office will work on creating a comprehensive legislative plan that brings together all federal and local laws in the UAE, connecting them through artificial intelligence with judicial rulings, executive procedures, and public services. The new system will allow us to track the daily impact of laws on our people and economy using large-scale data, and it will regularly suggest updates to our legislation. The system will be linked to leading global research centers to follow the best international policies and legislative practices, adapting them to suit the UAE's unique circumstances."

Al Maktoum added, "This new legislative system, powered by artificial intelligence, will change how we create laws, making the process faster and more precise. It will ensure that our legislative framework stands out, aligning our laws with the best global practices while staying true to the unique path of our rapid development."

During the meeting, the UAE Cabinet approved the launch of the first integrated regulatory intelligence ecosystem within the UAE Government. This new legislation and laws development system, which is the first of its kind globally, is based on the most advanced artificial intelligence approaches and solutions, marking a global first in smart governance.

The ecosystem introduces a proactive approach to legislative planning, enabling the government to stay ahead of rapid changes in global geopolitical, economic, social, and technological landscapes. The new model includes the development of the largest national legislative database, which integrates not only federal and local legislation but also judicial rulings, government processes, services, and field-level systems. It is designed to monitor global legislative developments in real time, and assess their relevance to the UAE. It will also identify gaps or inconsistencies within the national legal framework.

This dynamic ecosystem allows the UAE to evolve from traditional static laws to living, responsive regulations. It preserves the national legislative character shaped by the vision of the founding fathers and societal values while embracing the flexibility and speed of AI-driven regulation. The system will accelerate the legislative process by up to 70 percent, using AI tools to reduce the time and effort required for research, drafting, evaluation, and enactment.

As part of this initiative, the UAE Cabinet also approved the establishment of the Regulatory Intelligence Office under the Cabinet's General Secretariat. This new office will lead the design, implementation, and coordination of the system in partnership with federal and local authorities, as well as private sector stakeholders. The move reflects the UAE's commitment to building a new generation of governance that blends human insight with AI efficiency to create legislation that is faster, smarter, and more adaptable. (ANI/WAM)

