World News | UAE Condemns Settlers' Entry into Al-Aqsa Mosque, Raising of Israeli Flag

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 1 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday strongly condemned the entry of Israeli settlers into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under Israeli police protection and the raising of the Israeli flag within the site, considering the actions as a "provocation and an unacceptable act of extremism."

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In an official statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that it "strongly condemned and denounced the storming of the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque by settlers under the protection of Israeli police, including the raising of the Israeli flag within its courtyards, considering these actions as a provocation and an unacceptable act of extremism."

The ministry stressed the need to respect the "historical and legal status quo" at Al-Aqsa Mosque and ensure the protection of all holy sites. It also reaffirmed support for the custodial role of Jordan in overseeing the "endowments and managing the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque."

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"The Ministry expressed the UAE's full solidarity and support for all measures implemented by Jordan to protect and preserve sites of religious significance," the statement said.

The UAE further called on Israeli authorities to halt these "escalatory actions" and urged efforts to prevent further " instability in the region". The ministry reiterated its "categorical rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and signed agreements, and which threaten further escalation".

Calling for renewed diplomatic efforts, the UAE urged the international community to "intensify all regional and international efforts to find a political horizon that achieves a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, and that fulfills the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish an independent sovereign Palestinian state, in accordance with international law."

According to the Anadolu news agency, Israeli settlers entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in "occupied East Jerusalem" on Sunday under Israeli police protection, amid Palestinian warnings of "Judaization" plans.

Citing Omar Rajoub, director of the Media Department at the Jerusalem Governorate, Anadolu reported that "raising the Israeli flag inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, along with performing provocative rituals, is part of a systematic and deliberate official Israeli policy led by the extremist occupation government."

Rajoub further said that," these practices aim to impose new realities by force in occupied East Jerusalem and undermine the historical and legal status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

He also warned that "occupiers' actions inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque are part of an ongoing colonial plan targeting the spatial and temporal division of the mosque, the Judaization of the city to obliterate its religious and historical identity, and the alteration of its legal, cultural, and demographic character." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)