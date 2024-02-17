Dubai [UAE], February 17 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) received 6,235 innovative ideas during the year 2023 through the internal electronic "My Ideas" platform dedicated to encouraging the authority's employees to be creative and innovative.

The Authority reported that 85 per cent of the ideas approved so far have been implemented, which contributed to supporting the innovation and development system in the Authority's services and achieving the highest global competitiveness indicators, including the shortest duration of power outages in the world with an average of only 1.06 minutes per subscriber annually, and providing Network services, including electricity and water, are 100 per cent, in addition to the availability of the Authority's most important digital services by 99.99 per cent.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: We are keen to provide a work environment that stimulates creativity that helps employees innovate and develop new ideas that advance the development process.

He added: Adopting innovation as a basic practice within the Authority's work environment contributes to developing our services and improving efficiency and performance, and the great response from the Authority's employees to present their innovative ideas through the "Afkari" platform reflects their awareness of the responsibility placed on them as partners in achieving success by presenting innovative ideas and proposals that contribute to Developing the services provided by the Authority to all stakeholders, including customers and employees, and achieving more successes and achievements in order to enhance the Authority's competitiveness locally and globally.

It is noteworthy that the "My Ideas" platform is the first platform in the Dubai government to implement an ideas management system, where employees can vote and comment on their colleagues' ideas in a way similar to social networking sites.

The platform enables the Authority to benefit from ideas proposed by employees, and provides a central repository for innovation management to ensure continuous improvement. (ANI/WAM)

