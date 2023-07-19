Dubai [UAE] July 19 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's real estate market recorded 565 sales transactions worth AED 2.11 billion on Tuesday, in addition to 109 mortgage deals totalling AED 101.95 million, and 13 gift deals amounting to AED 86.14 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 488 villas and apartments worth AED 1.21 billion, and 77 land plots worth AED 896.83 million.

The mortgages included 90 villas and apartments worth AED 196.64 million and 19 land plots valued at AED 298.6 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED 2.4 billion. (ANI/WAM)

