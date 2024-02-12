New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The Saudi embassy in the national capital participated in the International Day 2024 organised by The British School, New Delhi on Sunday, the UAE consulate informed through an official statement.

The event was held as part of the celebrations to mark the special day dedicated to global unity and diversity.

The Saudi Embassy put up a stall at the event, showcasing traditional Emirati food and hospitality.

According to the official statement, the stall offered guests an authentic taste of Emirati cuisine. The spread gave attendees a flavorful glimpse into the UAE's rich culinary traditions developed over centuries.

Additionally, in keeping with the UAE's values of cooperation and cultural exchange, the stall served as a small yet special ambassador for Emirati culture. (ANI)

