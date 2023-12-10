Dubai [UAE], December 9 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Nature-WWF presented innovative initiatives directed at visitors to COP28 that allow them to learn about scientific facts about climate change, and motivate young people to engage in nature conservation efforts and lead change towards a sustainable future.

The Emirates Nature-WWF's events and activations at COP28 have been designed to inspire and mobilise civil society to participate in nature conservation and citizen science and lead the change towards a sustainable future.

The events and activations organised by Emirates Nature-WWF, in collaboration with esteemed partners, create opportunities for youth and the public to connect with nature, expand their knowledge and utilise tools and digital apps to drive positive impact on the ground.

The Emirates Nature-WWF and the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) have joined forces to create distinctive experiences in Al Forsan Park in the Green Zone that give visitors the opportunity to participate in climate action and support their ability to understand a set of scientific facts about climate change.

The charity has drawn from its rich legacy of community engagement and outreach programmes, weaving in elements from Leaders of Change - its community of over 4,000 changemakers who train, ideate and act for nature, and the youth movement Connect with Nature.

Developed in collaboration with the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), Connect with Nature reconnects youth nature and equips them with the skills necessary to become sustainable leaders of tomorrow.

Under the umbrella of the Youth Legacy for COP28 community engagement strategy, the organisations developed the flagship activation for the Year of Sustainability and COP28 - the "Escape Climate Change - Mangrove Edition' escape room, which enables participants to physically experience the science behind climate change.

The escape room will be a key feature at COP28, running for the entire duration of the conference.

In alignment with the vision of ensuring full inclusivity at COP28, Emirates Nature-WWF and EAD have launched several initiatives to shine the spotlight on inspiring young game-changers.

'Youth Insiders' brings together young industry professionals who are already working to advance green solutions in the UAE and provides a platform for insights, innovations, and solutions to be shared at events including COP28.

In addition, the youth Ambassadors for Nature initiative - organised by Connect with Nature - upskills and mentors ten promising students and youth in leadership and environmental advocacy and supports them in mobilising UAE youth to explore, study and protect nature.

Youth Insiders and Ambassadors for Nature will represent the youth voice and share their innovations and solutions in the lead up to, during and post COP28.

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General of Emirates Nature-WWF, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the Society, since its founding in 2001, has been keen to carry out its responsibilities in protecting the environment, and in this regard it has launched many initiatives and entered into many partnerships, including, for example, the "UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA)," which it highlights the UAE's strategic initiatives to achieve climate neutrality and encourage climate action.

She said the UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA) launched two ground-breaking initiatives at COP28 to accelerate non-state actor transition to Net Zero: On Track2.0 and Road2.0.

''UACA's Climate Dashboard, "On Track 2.0", is an innovative public platform that demonstrates progress of UAE organisations to drive greater transparency and accountability within the UAE, in support of the UAE's Net Zero Strategic Initiative 2050. "Road 2.0 powered by UACA", an action-first program to directly reduce emissions across the transport sector in the UAE, with an initial focus on road transport and the uptake of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) - launches with 15 signatories and open call for more non-state actors and Zero Emission Vehicle ecosystem partners to pledge their support,'' she explained.

"The responsibility to tackle climate change and build a sustainable future rests with everyone. Through our community engagement programmes at Emirates Nature-WWF, we have seen thousands of individuals and youth in the UAE step up and take action for nature. I am optimistic that COP28 will inspire even more minds, hearts and hands across the UAE - and the world - to be part of the solution and make a positive impact for people and planet," she added. (ANI/WAM)

