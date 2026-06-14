World News | UAE Expresses Solidarity with India, Conveys Condolences over AN-32 Crash in Assam

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 14 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday (local time) expressed solidarity with India and conveyed condolences over the deaths of five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in the AN-32 transport aircraft crash in Assam.

The ministry said it extends sincere sympathy to the families of the victims as well as to the Government and people of India, expressing grief over the tragic incident. In a post on X, the official account of the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared, "The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of India over the victims of an air force plane crash in Assam state, which resulted in the deaths of several soldiers."

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https://x.com/mofauae/status/2065883220315418956?s=20

"In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Republic of India over this tragedy," the post read.

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An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on June 13.

The accident reportedly took place when the aircraft was attempting to land at the Jorhat airfield at 10:00 am.

The Indian Air Force confirmed that five personnel lost their lives in the crash of the AN-32 transport aircraft during a landing attempt. The deceased personnel were identified as Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.

The AN-32 is a twin-engine military transport aircraft that has been extensively used by the Indian Air Force for logistics, cargo transportation and operational support missions across diverse terrains, including high-altitude and remote regions.

According to the Ministry of Defence, IAF is mulling replacing its ageing AN-32 and IL-76 transport aircraft with the Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme to meet future strategic, tactical and operational airlift requirements. (ANI)

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