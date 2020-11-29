Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The government of the United Arab Emirates has decided to establish a new national cybersecurity council, UAE Prime Minister and Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Sunday following a cabinet meeting.

"During the government meeting, we decided to establish a cybersecurity council that will develop policies and laws to strengthen cybersecurity," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

The official added that the country's security in the digital space was as important as security in the other areas.

The government also made a number of other decisions during the meeting, including the issuance of new passports for traveling abroad and identity cards, which, according to the prime minister, have higher security standards.

In addition, the cabinet approved a general environmental policy of the UAE, which outlines the priorities for environmental protection, including maintaining air quality, developing agriculture, and finding appropriate ways to dispose of waste and hazardous chemicals. (ANI/Sputnik)

