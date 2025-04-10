Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 10 (ANI/WAM): The UAE search and rescue team received an official welcome upon returning home following its humanitarian mission in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar after the recent devastating earthquake.

The team was welcomed by Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barrak Al Dhaheri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, who praised the team's heroic performance led by Colonel Muzaffar Mohammed Al Ameri, Commander of the UAE Search and Rescue Team.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana, Accused of Plotting 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks, Likely to Be Lodged in High-Security Ward of Tihar Jail After Reaching India (Watch Video).

Al Dhaheri highlighted the team's professionalism, which reflects the UAE's strong commitment to humanitarian values and the leadership's ongoing efforts to support those in need around the world.

The team was commended by Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein during an official farewell ceremony at Yangon International Airport. He expressed deep gratitude to the UAE for its swift response and effective humanitarian support, which helped save lives and ease the suffering of those affected. He praised the team's professionalism and the significant value it added to international relief efforts.

Also Read | Tariff War: Donald Trump Pauses Tariffs on Most Nations for 90 Days, Raises Taxes on Chinese Imports to 125%.

The UAE Search and Rescue Team, representing the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, the National Guard, and the Joint Operations Command, conducted search and rescue operations at six earthquake-hit sites in cooperation with Myanmar authorities and international teams. The mission was carried out under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reinforcing the UAE's principles of solidarity and rapid response to crises worldwide.

The mission concluded after the completion of all phases of emergency response and rescue operations, showcasing the team's high readiness and reaffirming its standing among the world's leading rescue teams. The UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting those affected by disasters, wherever they may be, reflects its enduring humanitarian mission that transcends borders. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)