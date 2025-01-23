Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): The UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC), in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation (FICCI-FLO Mumbai Chapter), hosted a business roundtable with over 40 Indian women business owners and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities to leverage the benefits of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), according to a statement.

The UAE delegation included the Ambassador of the UAE to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali; Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the UICC; and Kawthar Alkharoossi, Investment Support and Inducements Senior Specialist at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Senior FICCI-FLO representatives such as Joyshree Das Verma, FLO National President; Aarmeen Mogul Dordi, Chairperson of the FLO Mumbai Chapter; Kiran Gera, past FLO National President and Founder Chairperson of the FLO Mumbai Chapter; and Samina Khorakiwala also participated in the event, as per the statement.

"The UAE-India CEPA has redefined opportunities for women entrepreneurs. FICCI-FLO is proud to collaborate with the UAE-India CEPA Council in convening this platform for our members to better understand the benefits of the CEPA, and the role the UAE can play in ensuring their businesses thrive on a truly global scale." Chairperson FICCI FLO Mumbai Chapter Aarmeen Mogul Dordi said.

In his remarks, Ambassador Alshaali noted that "Empowering women entrepreneurs is central to the goals of the UAE-India CEPA. By fostering inclusive growth, we can unlock the full potential of the CEPA, driving sustainable development and creating a range of new opportunities for women in both countries."

Further as per the statement, during the event, Alkharoossi from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivered an in-depth presentation on investment opportunities in the UAE tailored for Indian women entrepreneurs. Ahmed Aljneibi, Director of the UICC, outlined the significant benefits the UAE-India CEPA has brought to women-led businesses, including greater market access, reduced trade barriers, and enhanced bilateral collaboration.

The UAE-India CEPA offers transformative opportunities for women entrepreneurs in India by facilitating greater market access, lowering tariffs, and simplifying trade processes. It has significantly benefited Indian industries like textiles, jewellery, and handicrafts, where women entrepreneurs hold a particularly strong presence, the statement observed.

The CEPA transcends traditional trade agreements by providing a range of unique features to address challenges tradionally faced by women entrepreneurs. By streamlining regulatory compliance, simplifying logistics processes, and fostering transparent trade practices, the CEPA ensures that women-led businesses can thrive.

Notably, the CEPA has contributed to the strengthening of economic ties between the UAE and India. Trade between the two countries surged from USD 72.9 billion in the 2021-2022 to USD 83.64 billion in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, an expansion of almost 15 per cent. These figures have reinfoced the UAE's position as India's second-largest export market, third-largest trading partner, and fourth-largest investor.

The UICC, established in early 2024, has played a pivotal role in harnessing the opportunities created by the signing of the CEPA. The UICC is dedicated to fostering open dialogue, facilitating tangible cooperation, and accelerating trade ties between UAE and Indian businesses to cultivate mutual growth and prosperity, the statement observed. (ANI)

