India-UAE Business Council was launched in February this year ahead of 1st anniversary of CEPA. (File Photo/ANI)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 7 (ANI): The UAE Ministry of Economy is hosting a special event to mark the first anniversary of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center on May 8.

The event, called CEPA Beyond Trade, will showcase the positive impact of the agreement on commercial and cultural exchange between the two countries over the past 12 months.

CEPA Beyond Trade will include panel discussions with industry leaders from both the UAE and India, who will discuss the main successes of the partnership to date and explore how the two sides are collaborating in areas such as food, fashion, and the arts. The event will also feature a street food festival, a fashion display, and live entertainment.

The UAE-India CEPA, which came into effect on May 1, 2022, was the UAE's first-ever bilateral trade deal and a cornerstone of the country's new foreign trade agenda. The deal eliminated unnecessary barriers to trade, promoted investment flows into priority sectors, and offered a platform for SME cooperation and expansion.

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi believes that the UAE-India CEPA will be regarded as a turning point in bilateral relations and a model for international collaboration in the post-Covid period.

The event is being supported by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), which has partnered with the Ministry of the Economy to become a key sponsor of the program. The event is also being supported by AIM, the Lulu Group, The Indian People's Forum (IPF), and Texmas.

CEPA Beyond Trade will take place at the Annual Investment Meeting on May 8 at 2 pm. The program aims to showcase the success of the partnership and strengthen the bonds of friendship and collaboration between the UAE and India.

The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) is a globally recognized investment platform initiated by the AIM Foundation, an independent international organization that aims to empower the world's economy by facilitating opportunities for economic productivity and expansion through effective promotion strategies.

With a focus on igniting positive transformation, AIM has established itself as a leading investment platform in the Middle East, promoting investment opportunities, fostering solidarity, and developing economic relations among nations while addressing global challenges that impact economic growth.

The Government of Kerala has been announced as a Gold Sponsor for the upcoming Annual Investment Meeting. (ANI)

