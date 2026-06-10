World News | UAE Joins Allies to Demand Strict UN Sanctions on Iran over Nuclear Violations, Missile Strikes

New York [US], June 10 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates has allied with multiple Western and regional nations to voice serious apprehensions regarding Iran's nuclear programme and its compliance failures with international inspectors.

Detailing the joint diplomatic action in a post on X, the UAE Mission to the UN stated that the country "joined Bahrain, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Latvia, the UK, US and EU in a press stakeout that underscored their longstanding and serious concerns regarding Iran's nuclear programme, as well as its persistent failure to comply with its safeguards obligations and fully cooperate with the IAEA."

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https://x.com/UAEMissionToUN/status/2064541667768639785?s=20

This joint diplomatic manifestation preceded a crucial session of the United Nations Security Council's oversight body.

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The meeting was notably convened against the backdrop of direct military actions initiated by Tehran across the region.

Elaborating on the critical timing of the session, the UAE Mission noted in its post that the "meeting of the Security Council's 1737 sanctions committee takes place following Iran's egregious attacks against its neighbours with thousands of drones and ballistic missiles."

In a direct bid to curb further regional escalation, the allied coalition strongly advocated for the rigorous enforcement of existing international mandates.

The strategy is aimed specifically at restricting Iran's offensive military capabilities and logistics.

The UAE Mission to the UN emphasised in the post that the "full implementation of the Security Council's sanctions on Iran would stymie its ability to continue such unlawful attacks."

In tandem with enforcing these stringent measures against Tehran, the participating member states pressed for structural rejuvenation within the United Nations oversight bodies.

The coalition argued that a fully staffed mechanism is now imperative to address ongoing compliance issues effectively.

Underscoring the need for immediate administrative action at the UN, the UAE Mission added in its post that the "UAE stresses the importance of resuming the work of the 1737 Sanctions Committee and the prompt appointment of its Chair and Panel of Experts to ensure effective oversight of sanctions implementation, as well as to address issues of compliance."

These diplomatic manoeuvres come at a time when Tehran's nuclear programme has reached a highly volatile and critical juncture.

The situation has been severely exacerbated by consecutive joint military operations conducted by the United States and Israel, alongside the definitive collapse of the 2015 JCPOA accord.

Furthermore, the friction has intensified due to the stringent limitations recently imposed on international monitoring frameworks.

Although Iran maintains that its nuclear development is intended solely for peaceful purposes, Western nations, alongside the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), have raised serious alarms.

They warn that Tehran's extensive reserves of highly enriched uranium have brought the country to the absolute brink of achieving nuclear weapons capability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)