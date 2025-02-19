Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 19 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the success of the surgery he recently underwent.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed prayed to the Almighty to grant King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein continued good health, well-being, and a long life, while also wishing Jordan and its people further progress, prosperity, security, and stability under the wise leadership of King Abdullah II.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak, Calls Him a 'Great Friend of India' (See Pics).

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)