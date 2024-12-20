Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 20 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has reiterated its unwavering commitment to fostering international solidarity and humanitarian cooperation through various programmes and initiatives worldwide.

In 2024, the UAE played a pivotal role in humanitarian efforts worldwide, marked by numerous initiatives. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan launched the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, with AED20 billion allocated for humanitarian works in the world's most vulnerable communities.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Mothers' Endowment campaign, honouring mothers by establishing an AED1 billion endowment fund that aims to support the education and training of millions of individuals around the world.

Under the UAE's strategic partnership with the G20, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, announced a USD 100 million contribution to the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty through the UAE Aid Agency.

Reaching the Last Mile Initiative, a portfolio of global health programmes driven by the philanthropy of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has announced an AED55 million commitment to the Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE).

Through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE has launched an urgent vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip, aimed at protecting over 640,000 children from the threat of polio.

Additionally, the UAE delivered humanitarian, medical, and water infrastructure aid to Gaza, benefiting over one million people in the region.

In Lebanon, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed directed a USD 100 million emergency relief package and initiated the "UAE Stands with Lebanon" campaign. The UAE also extended USD 30 million to displaced Lebanese citizens in Syria.

In April, the UAE pledged USD 100 million to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan and its neighbouring countries. In Chad, new initiatives were launched, and a USD 10.25 million contribution to the United Nations aimed at supporting Sudanese refugee women affected by the ongoing crisis in the country.

The UAE continued its humanitarian presence globally in terms of relief and assistance to those affected by natural disasters that occurred in many countries around the world. In this context, the UAE extended a helping hand to many countries around the world, such as Burkina Faso, Brazil, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritania, Nigeria, Nepal, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and Cameroon.

The UAE has committed USD 50 million to the second phase of the Lives and Livelihoods Fund 2.0 (LLF 2.0), a major multi-donor development initiative that supports the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) member countries in building sustainable pathways to lift millions out of poverty. (ANI/WAM)

