Luca Delle Monache, Director of Research at the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes (Photo/WAM)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 30 (ANI/WAM): Luca Delle Monache, Director of Research at the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes (CW3E) said that the UAE is playing a leading global role in enhancing rainfall through its advanced efforts in cloud seeding.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the International Rain Enhancement Forum, Monache described the event as a valuable professional experience that brings together a distinguished group of international experts in the field.

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire Deal: Hamas is Set to Free 3 Israelis and 5 Thais in Next Hostage Release, Israeli Official Says.

He highlighted the latest technological advancements presented during the conference, noting that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will play a pivotal role in the future of cloud-seeding operations. These drones, he said, offer significant advantages in improving efficiency and precision compared to traditional methods.

Monache also spoke about his research project, which won an award in the fourth cycle of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science. He explained that the project is now in its third year and is approaching its final stages, with all activities expected to be completed by August. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | UK Horror: Woman Dies After Chiropractor 'Cracks Her Neck'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)