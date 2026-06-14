World News | UAE, Mozambique Presidents Discuss Strengthening Cooperation in Phone Call

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 14 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday received a phone call from Daniel Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique.

The two leaders discussed cooperation between the UAE and Mozambique and opportunities to strengthen ties, particularly in the fields of the economy, investment, renewable energy, and sustainable development, in support of the two countries' development priorities and mutual interests.

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They also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing development partnerships based on mutual benefit and shared interests in ways that support prosperity and growth for both countries and their peoples. (ANI/WAM)

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