Dubai [UAE], June 28 (ANI/WAM): President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated, in a phone call, Kyriakos Mitsotakis on winning a second term as the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic of Greece.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed wished the Greek Prime Minister full success in serving his country and attaining his people's aspirations for greater progress and development.

During the conversation, the UAE President also said that he was looking forward to working with the Greek Premier to further the friendship, cooperation, and strategic partnership between the two countries for the benefit of their respective peoples.

The Greek Prime Minister, for his part, conveyed his appreciation and thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his sincere congratulations and the genuine feelings he showed towards Greece and its people. (ANI/WAM)

